Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2021: HZO, MDP, GTN, TTCF, EL

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, MarineMax (HZO) climbed 8% after the boats retailer said it was acquiring KCS International, also known as Cruisers Yachts, for $63 million.

Tattooed Chef (TTCF) was 2.2% higher after the packaged foods company announced its purchase of New Mexico Food Distributors and Karsten Tortilla Factory LLC for a combined $35 million in cash.

Gray Television (GTN) climbed 9.7% after announcing a deal to buy Meredith's (MDP) 17-station local television group for $2.7 billion in cash, which will be distributed to Meredith shareholders through a $14.50-per-share special dividend. Meredith shares also were nearly 13% higher this afternoon.

To the downside, Estee Lauder (EL) dropped 8% after the cosmetics company reported a 15.2% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q3 sales, rising to $3.86 billion but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $3.94 billion.

