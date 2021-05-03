Consumer Sector Update for 05/03/2021: EL, LI, XPEV, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was off by 0.01 while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently gaining 0.4% in value.

Estee Lauder (EL) was slipping past 4% after it reported Q1 net sales of $3.86 billion, trailing the $3.94 billion consensus.

Li Auto (LI) was up nearly 2% after saying it delivered 5,539 Li ONEs in April, up 111.3% from last year.

XPeng (XPEV) was advancing by over 1% after saying it delivered 5,147 smart EVs in April, up 285% from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.