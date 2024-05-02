Consumer Sector Update for 05/02/2024: PARA, SONY, APO, DASH, CVNA, PTON

Consumer stocks were higher late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 1.3%.

In corporate news, Sony (SONY) and Apollo (APO) have made a $26 billion all-cash offer for Paramount (PARA), The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Paramount shares jumped 12%, while Sony rose 1.7% and Apollo added 3.8%.

DoorDash's (DASH) shares plunged almost 10% after the food delivery firm reported a wider-than-expected loss in Q1.

Carvana (CVNA) late Wednesday swung to Q1 profit and net sales and operating revenue jumped from a year ago. Its shares surged 34%.

Peloton (PTON) shares tumbled 4.2% after the company said Thursday it's cutting its global headcount by nearly 15%. The company also said Chief Executive Barry McCarthy is stepping down and will serve as a strategic adviser through the end of this year.

