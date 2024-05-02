News & Insights

Markets
ETSY

Consumer Sector Update for 05/02/2024: ETSY, PTON, PPC, XLP, XLY

May 02, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently inactive and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 0.9% higher.

Etsy (ETSY) was down more than 15% after it reported Q1 net income of $0.48 per diluted share, down from $0.53 a year earlier.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) said it is decreasing its global headcount by nearly 15%, affecting about 400 employees. Peloton Interactive rose by more than 10% in recent premarket activity.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) was 2.5% lower after reporting Q1 revenue of $4.36 billion, up from $4.17 billion a year earlier but still missing the $4.43 billion forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

