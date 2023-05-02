Consumer Sector Update for 05/02/2023: XXII, TAP, QSR, FIG

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended April 29 rose 1.3% from a year earlier after a 1.8% year-over-year increase in the previous week. Severe storms in the South and Northeast reduced buyer traffic to end the month, the company said.

In company news, 22nd Century Group (XXII) shares rose 4.7% after the company signed an exclusive license, manufacturing and distribution agreement for Old Pal's hemp/cannabis business.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) rose 7.6% after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share, up from $0.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.26.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results as comparable sales increased by double digits at Tim Hortons and Burger King. The shares were up 2.3%.

Vice Media Group is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks, the New York Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of its operations. In the event of a bankruptcy, the firm's largest senior debtholder Fortress Investment Group (FIG) may gain control of the firm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.