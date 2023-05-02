Consumer Sector Update for 05/02/2023: CHGG, MAR, GPK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were each unchanged recently.

Chegg (CHGG) was retreating by more than 46% after it reported a Q1 non-GAAP net income of $0.27 per diluted share, down from $0.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.26.

Marriott International (MAR) was over 2% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.09 per diluted share, up from $1.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.84.

Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.77, up from $0.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.63.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.