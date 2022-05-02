Consumer Sector Update for 05/02/2022: SAVE,ULCC,JBLU,GGR,GIII,APRN

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) still dropping 1.5% but the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was climbing 0.7%, rebounding from a midday decline.

In company news, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) dropped 9.1% after the discount carrier this weekend rejected a $3.6 billion, all-cash buyout offer from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and said it will instead move forward with a previous acquisition proposal from Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) valued at around $2.45 billion in cash and stock, believing the JetBlue deal is unlikely to clear antitrust regulatory approval. Frontier shares also were 2.5% lower in late trade while JetBlue was rising 2.8% this afternoon.

Gogoro (GGR) was sinking 1.9%, reversing an early 3.3% gain that followed the electric scooter company reporting a 0.5% year-over-year increase in its FY21 revenue to around $366 million, topping the lone analyst estimate looking for $330 million in revenue last year.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) climbed 5.5% after Monday saying it will acquire the 81% stake in the Karl Lagerfeld fashion brand it didn't already own for 200 million euros ($210 million).

Blue Apron (APRN) rose almost 34% after Monday saying RJB Partners invested $40 million in the meal kit company in addition to Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley buying $500,000 of its shares through a separate private placement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.