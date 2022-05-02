Markets
SAVE

Consumer Sector Update for 05/02/2022: SAVE,ULCC,JBLU,GGR,GIII,APRN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) still dropping 1.5% but the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was climbing 0.7%, rebounding from a midday decline.

In company news, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) dropped 9.1% after the discount carrier this weekend rejected a $3.6 billion, all-cash buyout offer from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and said it will instead move forward with a previous acquisition proposal from Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) valued at around $2.45 billion in cash and stock, believing the JetBlue deal is unlikely to clear antitrust regulatory approval. Frontier shares also were 2.5% lower in late trade while JetBlue was rising 2.8% this afternoon.

Gogoro (GGR) was sinking 1.9%, reversing an early 3.3% gain that followed the electric scooter company reporting a 0.5% year-over-year increase in its FY21 revenue to around $366 million, topping the lone analyst estimate looking for $330 million in revenue last year.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) climbed 5.5% after Monday saying it will acquire the 81% stake in the Karl Lagerfeld fashion brand it didn't already own for 200 million euros ($210 million).

Blue Apron (APRN) rose almost 34% after Monday saying RJB Partners invested $40 million in the meal kit company in addition to Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley buying $500,000 of its shares through a separate private placement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE JBLU GGR GIII

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular