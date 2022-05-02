Consumer Sector Update for 05/02/2022: GGR,GIII,APRN

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.7% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 1.1%.

In company news, Gogoro (GGR) was sinking 4.6%, reversing an early 3.3% gain that followed the electric scooter company reporting a 0.5% year-over-year increase in its FY21 revenue to around $366 million, topping the lone analyst estimate looking for $330 million in revenue last year.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) climbed 2% after Monday saying it will acquire the 81% stake in the Karl Lagerfeld fashion brand it didn't already own for 200 million euros ($210 million).

Blue Apron (APRN) rose over 28% after Monday saying RJB Partners invested $40 million in the meal kit company in addition to Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley buying $500,000 of its shares through a separate private placement.

