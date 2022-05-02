Consumer Sector Update for 05/02/2022: BBIG, NIO, MKC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing by 0.17% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.70% lower recently.

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) shares were climbing past 4% as the company posted a Q4 net income of $71.7 million, up from $3.8 million a year ago.

Nio (NIO) shares were down more than 2% after the company said it delivered 5,074 vehicles in April, down from $7,102 vehicles a year ago.

McCormick (MKC) said it has named Brendan Foley chief operating officer and president, effective June 1. McCormick shares were recently down more than 2%.

