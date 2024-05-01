Consumer Sector Update for 05/01/2024: SBUX, CDW, EL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.4% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

Starbucks (SBUX) dropped more than 12% after the company reported lower fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and sales that also missed the market's expectations.

CDW (CDW) was down nearly 7% after it reported lower Q1 non-GAAP earnings and net sales that also missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Estee Lauder (EL) was more than 3% lower after saying it expects fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of between $0.18 and $0.28 per diluted share, below the $0.75 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

