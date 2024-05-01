News & Insights

Markets
SBUX

Consumer Sector Update for 05/01/2024: SBUX, CDW, EL, XLP, XLY

May 01, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Wednesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) 0.4% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.3%.

Starbucks (SBUX) dropped more than 12% after the company reported lower fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and sales that also missed the market's expectations.

CDW (CDW) was down nearly 7% after it reported lower Q1 non-GAAP earnings and net sales that also missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Estee Lauder (EL) was more than 3% lower after saying it expects fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of between $0.18 and $0.28 per diluted share, below the $0.75 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX
CDW
EL
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.