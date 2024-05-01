News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 05/01/2024: GRMN, LULU, EL, SBUX

May 01, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were mixed late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.1%.

In corporate news, Garmin (GRMN) shares jumped more than 13% after the company reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and net sales that topped market expectations.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) founder Dennis Wilson has pledged 1.8 million of his shares in the company as collateral for a $200 million margin loan facility from Goldman Sachs (GS), according to a recent regulatory filing. Lululemon shares were shedding 1.4%.

Estee Lauder (EL) lowered full-year revenue expectations amid continued softness in the prestige beauty category in China, while the company's fiscal Q3 results surpassed analysts' estimates. Its shares plunged 12%.

Starbucks (SBUX) shares sank 16% in recent Wednesday trading following a string of analyst actions after the company reported its fiscal Q2 results late Tuesday.

