Consumer Sector Update for 05/01/2023: ENR, WMT, DIS, CVNA

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.6%.

In company news, Energizer (ENR) and Walmart (WMT) are facing lawsuits in California by consumers and retailers for allegedly conspiring to inflate wholesale battery prices, Reuters reported over the weekend, citing the complaints. Energizer shares were rising 0.2% while Walmart was up 0.7%

Walt Disney (DIS) will face a countersuit from a Florida oversight board in state court, according to Reuters. Disney was 0.2% softer.

Carvana (CVNA) creditors holding about 90% of its bonds have been asking the company to trim down debt and enhance liquidity, including via a proposed debt-for-equity swap, Bloomberg reported. Carvana was down 0.7%.

