News & Insights

Markets
ENR

Consumer Sector Update for 05/01/2023: ENR, WMT, DIS, CVNA

May 01, 2023 — 01:59 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 0.6%.

In company news, Energizer (ENR) and Walmart (WMT) are facing lawsuits in California by consumers and retailers for allegedly conspiring to inflate wholesale battery prices, Reuters reported over the weekend, citing the complaints. Energizer shares were rising 0.2% while Walmart was up 0.7%

Walt Disney (DIS) will face a countersuit from a Florida oversight board in state court, according to Reuters. Disney was 0.2% softer.

Carvana (CVNA) creditors holding about 90% of its bonds have been asking the company to trim down debt and enhance liquidity, including via a proposed debt-for-equity swap, Bloomberg reported. Carvana was down 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENR
WMT
DIS
CVNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.