CVNA

Consumer Sector Update for 05/01/2023: CVNA, LI, NCLH, XLP, XLY

May 01, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up a slight 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was unchanged recently.

Carvana (CVNA) creditors holding about 90% of its bonds have been asking the company to trim down debt and enhance liquidity, including via a proposed debt-for-equity swap, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Carvana was recently climbing past 4%.

Li Auto (LI) was over 3% higher after saying it delivered 25,681 vehicles in April, up 516.3% year-over-year and an increase from 20,823 vehicles delivered in March.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.30 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $1.82 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.43.

