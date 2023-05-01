Consumer Sector Update for 05/01/2023: CMCSA, ENR, WMT, DIS, CVNA

Consumer stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1%.

In company news, Comcast (CMCSA) was up 0.8% after The Wall Street Journal reported that "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" crossed the $1 billion mark in global box office receipts.

Energizer (ENR) and Walmart (WMT) are facing lawsuits in California by consumers and retailers for allegedly conspiring to inflate wholesale battery prices, Reuters reported, citing the complaints. Energizer shares rose 0.1% while Walmart was up 0.5%

Walt Disney (DIS) will face a countersuit from a Florida oversight board in state court, according to Reuters. Disney was 0.3% softer.

Carvana (CVNA) creditors holding 90% of its bonds have been asking the company to trim debt and enhance liquidity, including via a proposed debt-for-equity swap, Bloomberg reported. Carvana was up 0.2%.

