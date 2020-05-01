Consumer Sector Update for 05/01/2020: FBHS,CLX,NWL

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping just 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping over 4.1%.

In company news, Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) rose about 5.9% after late Thursday reporting Q1 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.81 per share, up from $0.63 per share during the year-ago period while net sales increased 6% year-over-year to slightly more than $1.4 billion. Analysts, on average, had been looking for adjusted net income of $0.66 per share for the home security products company on $1.36 billion in revenue for its Q1 ended March 31.

Clorox (CLX) climbed 4.6% after Friday reporting better-than-expected Q3 financial results and raising its FY20 sales and profit forecasts as demand for cleaning supplies surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is now projecting net income this year between $6.70 to $6.90 per share and 4% to 6% sales growth. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting Clorox to earn $6.57 per share during FY20 on 2.8% sales growth to $6.39 billion.

Newell Brands (NWL) slid 8.8% after the household products company reported a drop in Q1 sales to $1.89 billion compared with $2.04 billion during the same quarter a year earlier, narrowly trailing the $1.9 billion analyst mean. Normalized earnings also fell to $0.09 per share from $0.12 per share during the year-ago period but still beat the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.