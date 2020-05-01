Markets
CLX

Consumer Sector Update for 05/01/2020: CLX, CL, EL, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer firms were flat to lower premarket Friday with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) inactive and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) down more than 3% in recent trading.

Clorox (CLX) was advancing more than 3% after the cleaning products manufacturer reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.89 a share that increased from $1.44 a year ago and exceeded the $1.63-per-share average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was down more than 2% even as it reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.75, up from $0.67 in the prior-year period. The result was higher than the consensus estimate of $0.73 derived from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Estee Lauder (EL) was marginally lower as it reported a non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 in Q3 fiscal 2020, compared with $1.55 for the year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $0.76 a share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLX CL EL XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular