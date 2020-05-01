Consumer Sector Update for 05/01/2020: CLX, CL, EL, XLP, XLY

Consumer firms were flat to lower premarket Friday with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) inactive and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) down more than 3% in recent trading.

Clorox (CLX) was advancing more than 3% after the cleaning products manufacturer reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $1.89 a share that increased from $1.44 a year ago and exceeded the $1.63-per-share average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was down more than 2% even as it reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.75, up from $0.67 in the prior-year period. The result was higher than the consensus estimate of $0.73 derived from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Estee Lauder (EL) was marginally lower as it reported a non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 in Q3 fiscal 2020, compared with $1.55 for the year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $0.76 a share.

