News & Insights

Markets
OTLY

Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2024: OTLY, ACB, CGC, CRON, TLRY, MCD, KO

April 30, 2024 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks declined late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.8%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended April 27 rose 5.5% from a year ago after a 5.3% rise in the previous week.

In corporate news, Oatly (OTLY) shares surged 13% after the company reported a narrower loss and higher revenue in Q1.

Cannabis stocks rose after the Associated Press reported that the US Drug Enforcement Administration planned to reclassify marijuana as a drug that posed less harm than other substances. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shares surged 41%, Canopy Growth (CGC) spiked 70%, Cronos (CRON) jumped 15% and Tilray Brands (TLRY) soared 40%.

Coca-Cola (KO) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 results driven by momentum in emerging markets and higher prices, prompting the beverage giant to raise its full-year revenue growth guidance. Its shares were down 0.5%.

McDonald's (MCD) reported Q1 results that rose year-over-year but earnings and comparable sales missed market estimates, impacted by cautious consumer spending and the Middle East war. The fast-food giant's shares were 0.1% lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OTLY
ACB
CGC
CRON
TLRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.