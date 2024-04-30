Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2024: OTLY, ACB, CGC, CRON, TLRY, MCD, KO

Consumer stocks declined late Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.8%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended April 27 rose 5.5% from a year ago after a 5.3% rise in the previous week.

In corporate news, Oatly (OTLY) shares surged 13% after the company reported a narrower loss and higher revenue in Q1.

Cannabis stocks rose after the Associated Press reported that the US Drug Enforcement Administration planned to reclassify marijuana as a drug that posed less harm than other substances. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shares surged 41%, Canopy Growth (CGC) spiked 70%, Cronos (CRON) jumped 15% and Tilray Brands (TLRY) soared 40%.

Coca-Cola (KO) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 results driven by momentum in emerging markets and higher prices, prompting the beverage giant to raise its full-year revenue growth guidance. Its shares were down 0.5%.

McDonald's (MCD) reported Q1 results that rose year-over-year but earnings and comparable sales missed market estimates, impacted by cautious consumer spending and the Middle East war. The fast-food giant's shares were 0.1% lower.

