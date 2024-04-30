News & Insights

Markets
KO

Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2024: KO, MCD, WMT

April 30, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were decreasing Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.7%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 5.5% from a year earlier in the week ended April 27 after a 5.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Coca-Cola (KO) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 results on Tuesday driven by momentum in emerging markets and higher prices, prompting the beverage giant to raise its full-year revenue growth guidance. Its shares were down 0.6%.

McDonald's (MCD) on Tuesday reported Q1 results that rose year-over-year but earnings and comparable sales missed market estimates, impacted by cautious consumer spending and the Middle East war. The fast-food giant's shares were fractionally higher.

Walmart (WMT) disclosed separate moves on Tuesday to drive its direction away from its health-care clinic operation and deeper into the grocery segment with a new private-label food brand. Its shares fell 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KO
MCD
WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.