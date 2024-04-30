Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2024: KO, MCD, WMT

Consumer stocks were decreasing Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropping 1.7%.

Redbook US same-store sales rose by 5.5% from a year earlier in the week ended April 27 after a 5.3% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Coca-Cola (KO) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q1 results on Tuesday driven by momentum in emerging markets and higher prices, prompting the beverage giant to raise its full-year revenue growth guidance. Its shares were down 0.6%.

McDonald's (MCD) on Tuesday reported Q1 results that rose year-over-year but earnings and comparable sales missed market estimates, impacted by cautious consumer spending and the Middle East war. The fast-food giant's shares were fractionally higher.

Walmart (WMT) disclosed separate moves on Tuesday to drive its direction away from its health-care clinic operation and deeper into the grocery segment with a new private-label food brand. Its shares fell 1.6%.

