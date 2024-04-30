Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2024: COUR, KO, MCD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Tuesday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.9% lower and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.2% recently.

Coursera (COUR) was down nearly 16% after it issued Q2 and full-year revenue outlook that missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Coca-Cola (KO) was nearly 0.4% lower even after it reported higher Q1 comparable earnings and revenue.

McDonald's (MCD) was down nearly 4% even after it reported higher Q1 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.