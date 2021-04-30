Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2021: NAKD,LAUR,ATGE,TEDU

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.4%.

In company news, Naked Brand Group (NAKD) climbed over 19% after shareholders overnight approved the sale of its Bendon brick-and-mortar operations by the apparel company, which now plans to focus on its Frederick's of Hollywood business and potential e-commerce acquisitions.

Laureate Education (LAUR) gained more than 14% after saying the US Department of Justice this week concluded its investigation without taking any additional actions into allegations it misled regulators and students of its Walden University nursing program. The favorable decision also keeps Laureate's proposed $1.5 billion sale of Walden University to Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) on course to close this summer. Adtalem shares were 7.5% lower this afternoon.

Tarena International (TEDU) was nearly 12% higher after the Chinese for-profit educator agreed to a $230 million going-private transaction led by company founder Shaoyun Han, with investors receiving $4 in cash for each of the American depository shares, or 19% above Thursday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.