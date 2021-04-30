Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2021: CLX

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.17% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive.

Clorox (CLX) was shedding 4% as it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, down from $1.89 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.45.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was 0.6% higher after it posted Q1 adjusted earnings Friday of $0.80 per share, up from $0.75 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.79.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) was marginally higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share, up from $0.48 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.50.

