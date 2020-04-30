Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2020: TSLA, MCD, DNKN, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were flat to lower premarket Thursday, with consumer discretionary firms (XLY) recently down 0.54% and shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) down 0.61%.

Tesla (TSLA) was gaining more than 7% as it posted an adjusted EPS of $1.24 in Q1, reversing the adjusted net loss of $2.90 per share a year earlier, as revenue grew 32% to $5.99 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted net loss of $0.21 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter.

Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN) was down more than 2% after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share, which was unchanged from the year-ago period. That result surpassed the Capital IQ-compiled consensus estimate of $0.59 per share.

McDonald's (MCD) was retreating more than 2% after it reported Q1 net income of $1.47 per share, down from $1.72 in the year-earlier period and missing the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.56.

