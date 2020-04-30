Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2020: STKL,BAM,BAM-A.TO,K,TSLA,AAL,MCD

Consumer stocks were ending above their mid-day session lows, with McDonald's (MCD) sinking about 0.6% after earlier reporting Q1 earnings trailing Wall Street expectations and the fast-food giant saying the COVID-19 pandemic was causing "dramatic changes" in consumer behavior.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was slipping 1.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was down 1.0%. The sectors also were responding to new data showing a 7.5% plunge in consumer spending during March, although excluding food and fuel costs, the decline was just 0.1%.

In company news, SunOpta (STKL) rose 6% after a new regulatory filing late Wednesday showed Oaktree Capital Management and its majority owner Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) have increased their equity stake in SunOpta to 20% after the asset managers and Engaged Capital recently completed their initial $30 million investment in the seller of plant- and fruit-based products. Oaktree and Engaged also have committed to invest up to $30 million more in SunOpta in July at the company's option.

Tesla (TSLA) turned 2% lower this afternoon, giving back earlier gains that followed the company late Wednesday reporting a surprise Q1 profit and a 32% year-over-year increase in revenue, also topping analyst forecasts. The electric carmaker produced 102,672 vehicles during the three months ended March 31, up 33% over the year-ago period, while deliveries grew 40% to 88,496 vehicles.

Kellogg (K) gained 0.9% after posting Q1 financial results beating analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the breakfast cereal company earned $0.99 per share on $3.41 billion in sales while analysts, on average, had been expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.95 per share and $3.4 billion in revenue. The company also kept its FY20 guidance projecting a 1% to 2% increase in organic net sales this year.

American Airlines (AAL) dropped 5.2% after reporting a wider-than-expected Q1 net loss and revenue trailing analyst forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the carrier lost $2.65 per share, reversing an adjusted $0.52 per share profit during the year-earlier period, while revenue fell to $8.52 billion compared with $10.58 billion last year. The Street had been looking for a non-GAAP loss of $2.36 per share on $9.01 billion in revenue.

