Markets
STKL

Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2020: STKL,BAM,BAM-A.TO,K,TSLA,AAL,MCD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were ending above their mid-day session lows, with McDonald's (MCD) sinking about 0.6% after earlier reporting Q1 earnings trailing Wall Street expectations and the fast-food giant saying the COVID-19 pandemic was causing "dramatic changes" in consumer behavior.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was slipping 1.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was down 1.0%. The sectors also were responding to new data showing a 7.5% plunge in consumer spending during March, although excluding food and fuel costs, the decline was just 0.1%.

In company news, SunOpta (STKL) rose 6% after a new regulatory filing late Wednesday showed Oaktree Capital Management and its majority owner Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) have increased their equity stake in SunOpta to 20% after the asset managers and Engaged Capital recently completed their initial $30 million investment in the seller of plant- and fruit-based products. Oaktree and Engaged also have committed to invest up to $30 million more in SunOpta in July at the company's option.

Tesla (TSLA) turned 2% lower this afternoon, giving back earlier gains that followed the company late Wednesday reporting a surprise Q1 profit and a 32% year-over-year increase in revenue, also topping analyst forecasts. The electric carmaker produced 102,672 vehicles during the three months ended March 31, up 33% over the year-ago period, while deliveries grew 40% to 88,496 vehicles.

Kellogg (K) gained 0.9% after posting Q1 financial results beating analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the breakfast cereal company earned $0.99 per share on $3.41 billion in sales while analysts, on average, had been expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.95 per share and $3.4 billion in revenue. The company also kept its FY20 guidance projecting a 1% to 2% increase in organic net sales this year.

American Airlines (AAL) dropped 5.2% after reporting a wider-than-expected Q1 net loss and revenue trailing analyst forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the carrier lost $2.65 per share, reversing an adjusted $0.52 per share profit during the year-earlier period, while revenue fell to $8.52 billion compared with $10.58 billion last year. The Street had been looking for a non-GAAP loss of $2.36 per share on $9.01 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STKL BAM K TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular