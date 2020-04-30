Consumer Sector Update for 04/30/2020: K,TSLA,AAL,MCD

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with McDonalds (MCD) sinking more than 2% after earlier reporting Q1 earnings trailing Wall Street expectations and the fast-food giant saying the COVID-19 pandemic was causing "dramatic changes" in consumer behavior.

At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was down 0.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 1.4%. The sectors also were responding to new data showing a 7.5% plunge in consumer spending during March, though excluding food and fuel costs, the decline was just 0.1%.

In company news, Kellogg (K) gained 1.8% after posting Q1 financial results beating analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the breakfast cereal company earned $0.99 per share on $3.41 billion in sales while analysts, on average, had been expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.95 per share and $3.4 billion in revenue. The company also kept its FY20 guidance projecting a 1% to 2% increase in organic net sales this year.

Tesla (TSLA) climbed 2% after late Wednesday reporting a surprise Q1 profit and a 32% year-over-year increase in revenue, also topping analyst forecasts. The electric carmaker produced 102,672 vehicles during the three months ended March 31, up 33% over the year-ago period, while deliveries grew 40% to 88,496 vehicles.

American Airlines (AAL) dropped 4.1% after reporting a wider-than-expected Q1 net loss and revenue trailing analyst forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the carrier lost $2.65 per share, reversing an adjusted $0.52 per share profit during the year-earlier period, while revenue fell to $8.52 billion compared with $10.58 billion last year. The Street had been looking for a non-GAAP loss of $2.36 per share on $9.01 billion in revenue.

