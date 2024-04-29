News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/29/2024: DPZ, YUM, GIS, XLP, XLY

April 29, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

Consumer stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 1.8% higher recently.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was up nearly 5% after it reported higher fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue.

Yum! Brands (YUM) was 0.8% higher after saying it has secured a $500 million term loan A and a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility.

General Mills (GIS) is exploring sale of its yogurt business in North America that could be worth over $2 billion, Reuters reported Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. General Mills was up 0.2% in recent premarket activity.

