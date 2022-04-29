Consumer Sector Update for 04/29/2022: AMZN, CL, BLMN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.41% lower, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down more than 2%

Amazon.com (AMZN) was declining by more than 10% after saying late Thursday it swung to a Q1 loss of $7.56 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $15.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP earnings of $8.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was down more than 4% after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.74, down from $0.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.75.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) was gaining more than 6% as it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.80, up from $0.72 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74.

