Consumer Sector Update for 04/29/2021: MCD, HSY, OSTK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was climbing by 0.06% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 0.60% in value.

McDonald's (MCD) was marginally lower after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, up from $1.47 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.82.

Hershey (HSY) was almost 2% higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, compared with $1.63 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.80.

Overstock.com (OSTK) was up 17% in value after saying it swung to a Q1 profit of $0.33 per share from a loss of $0.40 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $0.05 per share.

