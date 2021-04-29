Consumer Sector Update for 04/29/2021: FAMI,EBAY,FLWS

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping 0.4%.

In company news, Farmmi (FAMI) plunged 55% after the Chinese agricultural products company priced an upsized $42 million public offering of 140 million ordinary shares at $0.30 apiece, or 62% under Wednesday's closing price.

eBay (EBAY) dropped almost 11% after projecting non-GAAP Q2 net income in a range of $0.91 to $0.96 per share, trailing the analyst consensus looking for the online marketplace to earn $1.01 per share, excluding one-time items, during the current quarter ending June 30.

1-800-Flowers (FLWS) climbed nearly 18% after reporting a surprise non-GAAP profit of $0.02 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended March 28, reversing a $0.14 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.09 per share loss, excluding one-time items.

