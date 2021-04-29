Consumer Sector Update for 04/29/2021: CCS,FAMI,EBAY,FLWS

Consumer stocks were broadly higher late in Thursday's trading session, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was up 0.1%, reversing a midday decline.

In company news, Century Communities (CCS) rose more than 13% after the homebuilder reported better-than-expected Q1 results and projected FY21 revenue of $3.7 billion to $4 billion, exceeding the $3.62 billion Street view.

1-800-Flowers (FLWS) climbed 18% after reporting a surprise non-GAAP profit of $0.02 per share for fiscal Q3 ended March 28, from an adjusted loss of $0.14 per share during the year-ago period. That beat the Capital IQ consensus estimate for a loss of $0.09 per share excluding one-time items.

To the downside, eBay (EBAY) dropped 10% after projecting non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.91 to $0.96 per share, trailing analyst consensus estimate for the online marketplace of $1.01 per share excluding one-time items for the quarter ending June 30.

Farmmi (FAMI) plunged almost 55% after the Chinese agricultural products company priced an upsized $42 million public offering of 140 million ordinary shares at $0.30 apiece, 62% under Wednesday's closing price.

