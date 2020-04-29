Consumer Sector Update for 04/29/2020: HTZ,NIO,HELE,WMT,DAL,JBLU,SAVE

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the shares of airlines and other consumer discretionary companies rising after Delta Air Lines (DAL), JetBlue (JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) late Tuesday asked federal regulators to relax rules requiring them to maintain minimum air services. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was climbing 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was gaining over 2.5%.

In company news, Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) dropped almost 20% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the rental car company is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing after missing a payment on an operating lease. Hertz now has until Monday, May 4, to make good on the scheduled lease payment. The company's business has been under pressure as the COVID-19 pandemic takes a huge bite out of its business.

NIO (NIO) rose 8.7% after the electric-vehicle company Wednesday announced RMB7 billion in funding over the next 11 months from a group of strategic investors in a new entity to be based in Hefei, China, containing most of the company's core operations. NIO will inject business assets valued at RMB17.77 billion into NIO China as well as providing RMB4.26 billion in additional funding, retaining a 75.9% equity stake, while the new investors will own the remaining 24.1% of the business.

Helen of Troy (HELE) climbed 9% after the consumer products company reported non-GAAP net income of $1.88 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Feb. 29, up from $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted Q4 net income of $1.65 per share. Net sales increased to to $442.4 million from $384.8 million during the year-ago period and also exceeding the $401.5 million analyst mean.

Walmart (WMT) fell 3% following a Gordon Haskett downgrade of the retail giant to accumulate from buy, although the brokerage raised its price target on the company's stock by $10 to $140 a share.

