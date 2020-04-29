Consumer Sector Update for 04/29/2020: DIN, FLWS, F, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were largely inactive premarket Wednesday with shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) unchanged in recent trading.

Dine Brands Global (DIN) was gaining more than 9% in value after it posted adjusted Q1 earnings of $1.45 per share, down from $1.90 a year ago but beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.14.

Harry & David, a unit of 1-800 Flowers.com (FLWS), will permanently close 38 US stores within the next several months as fruit baskets retailer shifts to an e-commerce focus, The Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of 1-800 Flowers.com were up more than 4% recently.

Ford Motor (F) was down more than 1% amid media reports that the company is delaying the commercial launch of its self-driving vehicles until 2022 due to the challenges the company is facing from the COVID-19 pandemic.

