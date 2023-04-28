Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2023: LYFT, LVO, ROCL, SJM, CL

Consumer stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both up about 0.3%.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was unrevised at a reading of 63.5 in April from the preliminary print, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and still above the reading of 62 in March.

In company news, Lyft (LYFT) Chief Executive David Risher told employees in a meeting that they would have to return to the office at least three days a week, beginning this fall, the New York Times reported. The shares were up 0.2%.

LiveOne (LVO) and Roth CH Acquisition V (ROCL) said they signed a letter of intent to merge LiveOne's unit Slacker with the blank-check firm at a pre-money valuation of $160 million. LiveOne shares jumped over 23%.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) was edging up 0.4% after closing the sale of several pet food brands to Post Holdings for $1.2 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results on the back of pricing gains that countered weaker volumes, while it also raised its full-year outlook. The consumer product giant's shares were rising 2.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.