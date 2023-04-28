News & Insights

Markets
LYFT

Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2023: LYFT, LVO, ROCL, SJM, CL

April 28, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both up about 0.3%.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index was unrevised at a reading of 63.5 in April from the preliminary print, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg, and still above the reading of 62 in March.

In company news, Lyft (LYFT) Chief Executive David Risher told employees in a meeting that they would have to return to the office at least three days a week, beginning this fall, the New York Times reported. The shares were up 0.2%.

LiveOne (LVO) and Roth CH Acquisition V (ROCL) said they signed a letter of intent to merge LiveOne's unit Slacker with the blank-check firm at a pre-money valuation of $160 million. LiveOne shares jumped over 23%.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) was edging up 0.4% after closing the sale of several pet food brands to Post Holdings for $1.2 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results on the back of pricing gains that countered weaker volumes, while it also raised its full-year outlook. The consumer product giant's shares were rising 2.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYFT
LVO
ROCL
SJM
CL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.