Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2023: BLMN, CRI, CL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were down premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fell 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was flat.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) was climbing past 7% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, up from $0.80 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.89 per share.

Carter's (CRI) was over 1% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, down from $1.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was marginally advancing after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.73 per diluted share, down from $0.74 a year earlier but still topping the $0.70 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

