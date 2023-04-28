News & Insights

Markets
BLMN

Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2023: BLMN, CRI, CL, XLP, XLY

April 28, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were down premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) fell 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was flat.

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) was climbing past 7% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, up from $0.80 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.89 per share.

Carter's (CRI) was over 1% lower after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.98 per diluted share, down from $1.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was marginally advancing after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.73 per diluted share, down from $0.74 a year earlier but still topping the $0.70 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLMN
CRI
CL
XLP
XLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.