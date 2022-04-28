Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2022: VC,PPC,SIRI

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2%.

In company news, Visteon (VC) climbed 12% after the automotive electronics company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.09 per share, nearly doubling its $0.56 profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.62 per share. Revenue increased 9.7% year-over-year to $818 million, exceeding the $731.4 million analyst mean.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) rose 8.5% after the poultry processor reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.18 per share, improving on a $0.42 profit last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.68. Revenue grew nearly 30% to $4.24 billion, topping the $4.1 billion Street view.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) gained 5% after the satellite radio company reported Q1 net income of $0.08 per share, up from $0.05 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 6.3% to $2.19 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.08 per share and $2.15 billion, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.