Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2022: DPZ, MO, MCD, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.29% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently up more than 1%.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) shares were slipping past 4% after it reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.50 per diluted share, down from $3.00 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.08.

Altria Group (MO) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, up from $1.07 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.09. Altria Group shares were recently down nearly 3%.

McDonald's (MCD) shares were climbing past 1% as it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.28 per diluted share, up from $1.92 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.17.

