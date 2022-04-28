Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2022: ABG,VC,PPC,SIRI

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 2.6%.

In company news, Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) gained nearly 11% after the vehicle retailer reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $9.27 per share, nearly doubling its $4.68 per share adjusted profit last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.31 per share. Revenue increased almost 79% year-over-year to $3.91 billion, matching the analyst mean for the three months ended March 31.

Visteon (VC) climbed more than 13% after the automotive electronics company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.09 per share, nearly doubling its $0.56 profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.62 per share. Revenue increased 9.7% year-over-year to $818 million, exceeding the $731.4 million analyst mean.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) rose 9.4% after the poultry processor reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.18 per share, improving on a $0.42 profit last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.68. Revenue grew nearly 30% to $4.24 billion, topping the $4.1 billion Street view.

Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) dialed up a 6.5% advance after the satellite radio company reported Q1 net income of $0.08 per share, up from $0.05 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased 6.3% to $2.19 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.08 per share and $2.15 billion, respectively.

