Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2021: UXIN,BOXL,MHO,MYT

Consumer stocks were hanging onto small gains late in regular-hours Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF 0.1% higher each.

In company news, Uxin (UXIN) rallied Wednesday, at one point more than 60% to $3.26 a share, after the Chinese used vehicle seller narrowed its fiscal Q3 net loss to 0.16 renminbi per share from 0.66 renminbi per share loss during the same quarter last year.

Boxlight (BOXL) climbed more than 19% after the interactive classroom equipment company increased its Q1 revenue outlook by $3 million over its prior forecast to about $31 million.

M/I Homes (MHO) gained 8.1% after the single-family homebuilder reported Q1 net income of $2.85 per share, up from $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 43% year over year to $828.8 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.51 per share and $758.8 million, respectively.

Among decliners, Urban Tea (MYT) dropped over 37% after the specialty teas and baked goods seller priced a $25 million private placement of 6.95 million ordinary shares at $3.60 apiece, or 22.4% under Tuesday's closing price. Investors also received a five-year warrant to buy another share exercisable at $3.60 for each share they bought in the original offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.