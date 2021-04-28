Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2021: SHOP, HELE, YUM, XLP, XLY

MT Newswires
Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.09% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was down 0.22% in recent trading.

Shopify (SHOP) was climbing past 5% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share, up from $0.19 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.75.

Helen of Troy (HELE) was up more than 2% after it reported adjusted diluted EPS of $1.57 for Q4 of fiscal 2021, compared with $1.88 a year earlier. The consensus estimate among analysts polled by Capital IQ had been for EPS of $1.55.

Yum! Brands (YUM) was down more than 1% even as it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.07 per share, compared with $0.64 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.87 per share.

