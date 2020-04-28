Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2020: MLCO,HOG,JJSF,ROKU

Consumer stocks were ending higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.9% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was rising 0.9%.

In company news, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) dropped 5.2% after the casino company Tuesday warned the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was expected to continue negatively affecting its financial condition beyond its recently completed fiscal Q1 and could even worsen. The Macau-based company said in a new regulatory filing it was "unable to reasonably estimate" when recovery may occur, explaining that would first require changes in current travel and visa restrictions as well as improved customer sentiment and a willingness to participate in entertainment and leisure activities at high-density venues.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) rumbled to a more than 16% gain after the motorcycle manufacturer Tuesday reported an 8.3% year-over-year drop in Q1 revenue to $1.1 billion but still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.04 billion in revenue for the three months ended March 31. The company also said it was talking with major lenders to secure another $1.3 billion in new liquidity.

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) rose 1.0%, reversing a morning decline that followed the company saying net income for its fiscal Q2 ended March 28 fell to $0.38 compared with a $1.08 per share profit during the same quarter last year, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.77 per share.

Roku (ROKU) fell 7% after Guggenheim lowered its investment rating for the set-top video platform to neutral from buy previously while keeping its $120 price target for the company's stock.

