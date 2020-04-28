Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2020: HOG,JJSF,ROKU

Consumer stocks were moderately higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF also was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Harley-Davidson (HOG) rumbled to a nearly 15% gain after the motorcycle manufacturer Tuesday reported an 8.3% year-over-year drop in Q1 revenue to $1.1 billion but still beat the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.04 billion in revenue for the three months ended March 31. The company also said it was talking with major lenders to secure another $1.3 billion in new liquidity.

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) fell 4.1% after net income for its fiscal Q2 ended March 28 fell to $0.38 compared with a $1.08 per share profit during the same quarter last year, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.77 per share. The company also said it expects the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to adversely affect its business because roughly two-thirds of its sales are to customers and venues that have either closed or sharply curtailed their foodservice operations.

Roku (ROKU) fell 5.8% after Guggenheim lowered its investment rating for the set-top video platform to neutral from buy previously while keeping its $120 price target for the company's stock.

