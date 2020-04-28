Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/28/2020: CHS, TAL, PEP, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Tuesday. The consumer discretionary ETF (XLY) was inactive, while the S&P 500 (XLP) consumer staples ETF was climbing past 1%.

Chico's FAS (CHS) was gaining more than 11% after saying it will gradually start reopening its locations on May 4 following their closures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. The reopening will occur in three phases, beginning with the fulfillment of national orders using store inventories.

TAL Education Group (TAL) was more than 5% higher after it booked a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $0.10 per American depositary share, swinging from $0.20 non-GAAP EPS a year ago. Revenue rose to $857.7 million from $726.6 million in Q4 of fiscal 2019. For Q1 of fiscal 2021, TAL Education said it estimates revenue to range between $875.4 million and $895.6 million, 30% to 33% higher from the same period of the preceding fiscal year.

PepsiCo (PEP) was up more than 1% after it reported Q1 core earnings per share of $1.07 compared with $0.97 in the comparable 2019 quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $1.03.

