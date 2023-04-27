Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2023: HAS, GPS, CHDN, KDP

Consumer stocks were advancing late Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 2.6%.

In company news, Hasbro (HAS) reiterated its 2023 financial outlook after delivering better-than-expected Q1 revenue amid gaming strength. The toymaker's shares were up over 14%.

Gap (GPS) said it plans to cut about 1,800 corporate jobs as part of a restructuring plan. The company's shares were up 0.6%.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) shares rose past 14% after reporting higher Q1 results.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33. The company's shares were shedding over 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.