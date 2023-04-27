News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2023: GPS, CHDN, KDP

April 27, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Consumer stocks were advancing Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) 2.5% higher.

In company news, Gap (GPS) said it plans to cut about 1,800 corporate jobs as part of a restructuring plan. The company's shares were up 1.2%.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) shares rose almost 14% after reporting higher Q1 results.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.34 per diluted share, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33. The company's shares were shedding over 5%.

