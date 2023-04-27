News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2023: CROX, HAS, DPZ, XLP, XLY

April 27, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Thursday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) gaining 0.4%.

Crocs (CROX) was shedding more than 8% in value after saying it expects Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.83 to $2.98 per diluted share and revenue to be between $1.03 billion and $1.05 billion. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting normalized earnings of $3.29 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion.

Hasbro (HAS) was up nearly 7% after it reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $1 billion, down from $1.16 billion a year earlier but above the $883.1 million forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) was nearly 6% higher after posting fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.93 per diluted share, up from $2.50 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 26 rose to $1.02 billion from $1.01 billion a year earlier.

