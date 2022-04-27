Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2022: XLP, XLY, JBT, KHC, WBD

Consumer stocks were on the rise in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing about 1.3% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.9%.

In company news, John Bean Technologies (JBT) gained 10% after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results and forecasting adjusted FY22 net income that also topped Wall Street expectations.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) added about 1.6% after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results driven by higher prices, strong retail demand and foodservice growth. The company also raised its forecast for organic sales growth, now expecting an increase in the mid-single percentage digits.

Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) fell 4.6% after Barclays began analyst coverage of the media conglomerate with an equal-weight stock rating and a $24 share price target. The shares fell Tuesday after Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels warned that "2022 will undoubtedly be a messy year" amid efforts to integrate operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.