Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2022: SHOO, BG, ROL, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.38% higher, and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up by 0.63% recently.

Steven Madden (SHOO) was rallying past 6% as it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.92, up from $0.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.51.

Bunge (BG) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $4.26, up from $3.13 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.94.

Rollins (ROL) reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.15, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $0.14. Rollins was recently down more than 2%.

