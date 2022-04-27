Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2022: JBT, KHC, WBD

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 1.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.3%.

In company news, John Bean Technologies (JBT) gained 11% after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results and forecasting adjusted FY22 net income also topping Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the food and beverage technologies company is expecting to earn between $5.00 to $5.30 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $4.77 per share adjusted profit.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) added about 1% after the food giant reported better-than-expected Q1 results driven by higher prices, strong retail demand and foodservice growth. The company also raised its forecast for organic sales growth, now expecting an increase in the mid-single percentage digits compared with its previous expectations for a low-single-digit growth.

Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) fell 5% after Barclays Wednesday began analyst coverage of the media conglomerate with an equal-weight stock rating and a $24 price target. The shares fell Tuesday after Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels warned, "2022 will undoubtedly be a messy year" as the companies work to integrate operations.

