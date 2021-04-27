Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2021: YVR,CROX,GMBL,HYFM

Consumer stocks turned narrowly lower in late regular-hours Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF slipping less than 0.1% each.

In company news, Liquid Media Group (YVR) dropped 13% after the electronic games company said co-founder Daniel Cruz was stepping down as chief financial officer although he will remain with the company as a board member and senior adviser.

Hydrofarm Holdings (HYFM) dropped over 11% after the hydroponics and plant nutrients seller disclosed plans for a public offering of 4 million common shares.

To the upside, Crocs (CROX) climbed more than 16% after the footwear company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and also doubled its prior forecast for FY21 sales growth, now expecting a 40% to 50% increase over year-ago levels.

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) was 9% higher after HC Wainwright began coverage of the online gambling company with a buy stock rating and a $20 price target.

