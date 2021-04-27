Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2021: CROX,GMBL,HYFM

Markets
Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing less than 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was dropping less than 0.1%.

In company news, Crocs (CROX) climbed 18% after the footwear company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results and also doubled its prior forecast for FY21 sales growth, now expecting a 40% to 50% increase over year-ago levels.

Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) was 7.5% higher after HC Wainwright began coverage of the online gambling company with a buy stock rating and a $20 price target.

Hydrofarm Holdings (HYFM) dropped 14.5% after the hydroponics and plant nutrients seller disclosed plans for a public offering of 4 million common shares.

