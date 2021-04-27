Consumer Sector Update for 04/27/2021: CROX, GME, HAS

Consumer stocks were mixed ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.06%.

Crocs (CROX) was up 11% after reporting adjusted EPS of $1.49 and revenue of $460.1 million in Q1, up from $0.22 a share and revenue of $281.2 million last year. The footwear company also raised its full-year revenue growth outlook to 40% to 50% from its previous projection of 20% to 25% growth.

Gamestop (GME) was higher by 9.1% after it completed an at-the-market equity offering program, generating gross proceeds of $551 million through the sale of 3.5 million shares of common stock.

Tesla (TSLA) was down by 2.5% after reporting late Monday Q1 adjusted profit of $0.93 a share, compared with $0.23 a share last year, and revenue of $10.39 billion, up 74% from the prior-year quarter.

